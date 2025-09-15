Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Girl Scouts to release 'ice cream-inspired' cookie in 2026

Exploremores are a sandwich cookie that is inspired by Rocky Road ice cream.
The Girl Scouts announced that Exploremores, a rocky road ice cream–inspired sandwich cookie, will join the lineup for the 2026 Girl Scout Cookie season.
A new “ice cream-inspired” cookie will join the lineup of Thin Mints, Samoas and other favorites during the 2026 Girl Scout cookie season.

The Girl Scouts announced that Exploremores will be their newest addition. The sandwich cookies are inspired by Rocky Road ice cream and feature chocolate, marshmallows and toasted almond-flavored crème.

Exploremores will be available at cookie booths and online during the 2026 season, which generally runs from January through April. Customers can sign up to receive email or text alerts when the cookies go on sale in their area. To sign up for texts, people can message “Cookies” to 59618.

The 2026 lineup includes 11 cookie varieties, some of which cater to dietary needs. Toffee-tastic and Caramel Chocolate Chip are gluten-free, while Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties and Lemonades are vegan.

Prices vary by region but generally run about $6 a box.

"With each cookie box sold, consumers are supporting Girl Scouts as they learn, grow and thrive through all of life’s adventures," the organization said in a statement. "All proceeds from cookie sales stay local with Girl Scout councils and troops to help fund life-changing programs, experiences and learnings all year long.

