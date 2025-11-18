Planning to leave town before Thanksgiving? You might regret your start time

The upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend is expected to be the busiest on record, with roads nationwide likely far more congested than usual.

AAA projects about 82 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles in the days surrounding Thanksgiving, including 73 million by car. That’s about 1.3 million more drivers than last year.

Highways are expected to be most congested Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons before the holiday. The Sunday after Thanksgiving is also expected to bring travel headaches for motorists.

While some cities may see about a 50% increase in travel times, others — such as Washington, D.C., New York and Los Angeles — could see nearly 150% increases. For drivers leaving these cities, the extra congestion could add more than two hours to a standard trip.

“Thanksgiving travel numbers are always impressive because this holiday has become synonymous with heading out of town to spend time with loved ones,” said Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel. “People are willing to brave the crowds and make last-minute adjustments to their plans to make lifelong memories, whether it’s visiting extended family or meeting up with friends.”

AAA says congestion during morning hours will be relatively minimal, and Thanksgiving Day itself is generally a good day to travel.