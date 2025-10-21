Turkey, pie… and condoms? DoorDash reveals America’s top orders on Thanksgiving Eve

DoorDash data shows Thanksgiving Eve is not just all about stuffing your fridge or getting together with your hometown buddies, it's also the biggest grocery delivery day of the year — and the orders aren’t always what you’d expect.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving has become one of the app's busiest days overall, with deliveries nearly 90% higher than a typical day as people race to grab last-minute ingredients or panic buy forgotten food items.

From trays, platters, peelers and mixers to seasonings like sage and nutmeg, there are plenty of panic purchases happening on Thanksgiving Eve through DoorDash, the company found. Consumers are even ordering last-minute dining furniture and outdoor chairs to accommodate guests the day before the big holiday.

DoorDash found a 100% spike in orders for sneakers, a 150% spike in orders for hoodies and a 70% spike in hand warmers, suggesting many were doing some final preps for an early morning turkey trot.

It’s also the year’s busiest Wednesday for restaurant orders, with around 5 million takeout meals delivered, the company said. Cheeseburgers, tacos, chicken sandwiches and wings topped the list, proving many folks would rather leave the cooking until Thursday.

Some kitchen heroes still needed extra help once the holiday had arrived. Orders for meat thermometers on Thanksgiving Day skyrocketed by 2,960%, suggesting plenty of turkey panic. Other day-of purchases included cake pans, measuring cups, whipped cream and pie crusts weren’t far behind on the popularity list, according to DoorDash data.

Alcohol deliveries jumped 88%, mainly from wine and beer. And in one eyebrow-raising stat, condom orders climbed more than 30%, which DoorDash said hinted "that hometown reunions sometimes lead to more than just catching up over drinks."

DoorDash also compiled data on the most ordered side dishes and desserts around different states.

Mashed potatoes took the crown as America’s most-ordered Thanksgiving side on the app, followed by corn, gravy and sweet potatoes. Pumpkin pie remained the undisputed dessert champ, with cheesecake, pound cake and apple pie making strong regional showings.

Squash is also having a moment, the company said. Orders were up more than 70% last year during Thanksgiving week.

Cornbread dominated in Southern states like Texas and Louisiana, while Minnesota opted for collard greens.

Thanksgiving tables also showcased cultural variety: pork ribs, empanadas, enchiladas, manakish, muffuletta and Peking duck all saw spikes in DoorDash orders compared to typical days.

So, whether you’re devouring pumpkin pie, sipping cabernet or dashing out for a meat thermometer, DoorDash’s data shows Thanksgiving Eve isn’t just about tradition — it’s a mix of comfort food, convenience and a few holiday surprises.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.