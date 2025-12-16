Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Holiday shopping trends reveal sharp generational divide

Americans may spend more than $1 trillion on the holidays this year, but not everyone plans to splurge.

Most shoppers are looking for opportunities to save. In fact, holiday spending among Gen Z is expected to drop by 23%, according to a report from accounting firm PwC.

Many Gen Z shoppers also plan to thrift. The report found six in 10 Gen Z consumers are more likely to buy secondhand this season as they look for ways to save money.

Millennials are also expected to spend slightly less, while Gen X and baby boomers are projected to spend a bit more on their holiday shopping compared with 2024.

“We should not be going overboard this year,” shopping expert Trae Bodge said. “As a consumer, make your list and stick to that list.”

Experts say setting a clear budget can help — and so can AI. About one-third of shoppers say they’re using artificial intelligence tools to help choose gifts.

