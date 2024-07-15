Future employment requires adapting to technological shifts and new career choices

The latest Department of Labor jobs report has sparked concerns among Americans, prompting some to reassess their career choices. Previously stable jobs are now facing uncertainty as technological advancements reshape workforce needs.

Owen Caulfield had a good career as a chef. But knew it wasn't something he wanted to do long-term.

"Being a chef is not sustainable long term for most people because it's brutal on your body. I have the ability to work from home. You can't do that in the restaurant," Caulfield said.

Statista compiled data from the U.S. Department of Labor. Caulfield's new field was No. 3 on the projected growth list. Health care and software ranked ahead.

He wanted better for himself and his family, so he followed his passion for computers, attended Wake Tech and landed a high-paying career with Caterpillar.

Aaron Duncan is a professor for the Daniels College of Business at the University of Denver. "IT is evolving. It's changing the world. I view them together with us or against us," said Duncan.

Duncan warns the jobs market may not be that easy to predict — especially when it comes to the restaurant industry.

"You think of something like COVID or something that happens. Again, they're very vulnerable in terms of how they keep their operations going, and also there are such small margins that one hiccup in their business can really affect what they're doing," Duncan added.

However, he is confident health care jobs will remain at the top. "I think that's a component of the demographics of the United States that people are getting older; 1 in 6 people, according to the census, are over 65. I think that's also a mechanism of people wanting to get good health care."

Ultimately, his advice: Embrace the change.

"Get actively involved, have a digital mindset and understand and not be scared of it. Realize that it's a tool and that they're not alone. And so, it's the idea that everybody is going through this. It's just trying to create society. It's trying to create a collaborative way to look at this stuff and be part of the conversation," said Duncan.

That's something that continues to pay off for Caulfield as he embraces his new career.

"It's nice that every time another device comes up with a way to interact with it, that makes my job secure. As long as you keep plowing forward with that, I'm good," Caulfield said.