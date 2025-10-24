Neutrogena's popular makeup remover wipes recalled over contamination concerns

Neutrogena's popular makeup remover wipes have been recalled in multiple states due to possible bacterial contamination.

Kenvue Brands, based in New Jersey, issued a recall for 1,312 cases of Neutrogena's Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes after testing revealed contamination with Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium resistant to preservatives that are typically found in cosmetic or hair care items.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration assigned a Class II risk level to the recall, meaning it could result in "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."

The plant-based wipes were sold in bundles of two 25-count packs in Texas, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, and have lot number 1835U6325A, according to the notice on the FDA's website.

The recall notice does not specify if consumers can get a refund or replacement for the product.

Though infections from Pluralibacter gergoviae are rare, health experts say exposure can lead to respiratory, urinary, or eye infections, and immunocompromised individuals are at a higher risk.