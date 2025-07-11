Ozark Trail bottles recalled due to lid malfunction causing eye injuries

Walmart is recalling 850,000 water bottles after a malfunction left some customers partially blinded. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, two people who used the Ozark Trail stainless steel bottles suffered irreversible vision loss after the lid forcefully ejected and struck them in the eye.

The affected bottles come in packaging with model number 83662 and an Ozark Trail logo on the side. The model number does not appear on the product. The stainless-steel bottles are silver with a black one-piece screwcap lid, the CPSC said.

The products have been sold by Walmart since 2017 and typically retail for $15.

Customers are advised to discard the bottles or return them for a full refund.