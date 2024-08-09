Samsung recalls over 1 million electric stoves involved in hundreds of fires

Samsung is recalling over 1 million electric stoves that have been involved in hundreds of fires.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said about 1,120,905 of Samsung's Slide-in Electric Ranges are under recall because they are a fire hazard.

The CPSC said pets and humans, especially children, can unintentionally activate the front knobs when they make accidental contact with them.

Samsung has received over 300 reports of accidental activation from the front knobs by people or pets since 2013, the recall notice said. The ranges have been involved in about 250 fires, 18 of which caused extensive property damage.

There have been about 40 reported injuries from the stoves, eight of which required medical attention, CPSC said. Seven of the fires involved pet deaths.

Customers who own one of Samsung’s recalled stoves should contact the company for a free set of knob locks or covers.

Those using ranges without knob locks or covers are urged to keep pets and children away from the knobs, and to check them before leaving the house or going to bed. Objects should not be left on the stovetop when it is not in use.

Customers with Wi-Fi-enabled ranges can set up “Cooktop On” notifications on the Samsung SmartThings app to alert them when a stovetop is turned on.

The recalled ranges were sold at Samsung.com and appliance stores nationwide like Best Buy, The Home Depot and Lowe’s.

Consumers can check if their Samsung range is part of the recall by referencing the model number on the inside upper left corner of the oven door, or inside the storage bin attached to the bottom of the oven.

Here is a complete list of recalled model numbers:

NE58K9430SS/AA

NE58N9430SG/AA

NE58R9431SG/AA

NE58R9431SS/AA

NE58R9431ST/AA

NE58F9500SS/AA

NE58K9500SG/AA

NE58F9710WS/AA

NE58K9850WS/AA

NE58K9850WG/AA

NE58K9852WG/AA

NE58H9950WS/AA

NE58R9311SS/AA

NE63T8111SG/AA

NE63T8111SS/AA

NE63T8311SG/AA

NE63T8311SS/AA

NE63BG8315SSAA

NE63CB831512AA

NE63BB851112AA

NE63T8511SG/AA

NE63T8511SS/AA

NE63T8511ST/AA

NE63A8711QN/AA

NE63BB871112AA

NE63T8711SG/AA

NE63T8711SS/AA

NE63T8711ST/AA

NE63T8751SG/AA

NE63T8751SS/AA

