USDA issues public health alert for Trader Joe’s frozen pepperoni pizzas

If you have recently purchased a pizza from Trader Joe’s, you are advised to check your freezer.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for Trader Joe’s frozen uncured pepperoni pizzas imported from Italy after the products were not re-inspected upon arrival in the United States.

The products bear the establishment number “IT 1558 L UE,” printed inside the Italian mark of inspection located on the front of the package. They also have either code “MFG LOT: 06/16/25 BEST BY: 08/16/26” or “MFG LOT: 06/21/25 BEST BY: 08/21/26” printed on the bottom of the package.

FSIS said it notified Trader Joe’s about the alert after the products were not presented for import reinspection.

The agency reported that there have been no confirmed illnesses or adverse reactions related to the products. It advised consumers to either throw them away or return them to Trader Joe’s.

No recall was initiated because the product is no longer available for purchase.