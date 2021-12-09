Costco offering expanded online discounts in new perk to club members

Costco is testing out a new way to compete with Amazon in the e-commerce game.

The warehouse retailer is ramping up its "Costco Next" program, which offers online perks to its club members.

The company launched Costco Next in 2017 with a few brands. In recent months, the retailer has expanded selections to more than 35 brands.

Deals on the website could save shoppers 25% or more on certain items.

Costco is also using a tried-and-true method online that it uses in its stores — frequently changing out merchandise to get customers to come back and see what's new.

The company says it plans to add more brands to Costco Next service in the coming year.

CNN reports that Costco is expanding its e-commerce options amid slumping sales in 2021. The retailer saw a surge in online business in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.