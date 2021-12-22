Michigan bus driver dresses as Santa, surprises students with gifts for the holidays

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Some people bring joy wherever they go, and Ed Caufield is no exception.

"I love my kids and I know what makes them happy," he said.

A bus driver for nearly a decade for Northville Public Schools in Michigan, Caufield has been a friendly face, a source of wonder for children in the community.

"I've had the same run for seven years, the same location, the same kids, and I've seen them grow from elementary as little kids to young adults at high school. And it's great," he said.

Caufield has made the holidays even brighter, too, year after year. Right before Christmas break, he gives gifts to the kids.

"It's a crazy response from the kids. They're jumping up and down. It's like Christmas morning, and I do this on my own," he said.

With kindness in his heart and a magical demeanor, Caufield is a happy sight in a world that can feel heavy at times.

"If I can put a smile on a little kid's face, that's great. That's what I appreciate, and it's very gratifying," he said.

His wish, he says, is that one day, years from now, someone will think of him, and remember the love he shared.

"I want my kids, as they have kids themselves down the road, to remember and say, 'man, I had a great bus driver,'" he said.

This story was originally reported by Alexandra Bahou on wxyz.com.

