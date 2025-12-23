Feel confident: Montana women now eligible for at-home cervical cancer screening

BILLINGS — In early December, the American Cancer Society updated its guidelines for the first time since 2020, stating that women nationwide from ages 25 to 65 are eligible for at-home cervical cancer screenings as opposed to typical Pap tests.

Only one at-home cervical cancer screening device has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Teal Health, founded in 2020.

"We take the same test that is used in the doctor's office, with the same accuracy as the doctor's office, but just comfortably and privately using the Teal Wand," said Teal Health CEO and co-founder Kara Egan.

The ultimate goal of Teal Health, according to Egan, is to improve screening rates and to prevent cervical cancer.

"When you think about women's healthcare, there's probably nothing more important than cervical cancer screening, because we can completely eliminate it through screening," said Egan.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Kara Egan, Teal Health

According to the 2019-2021 National Health Interview Survey by the CDC and NCHS, one in four American women are behind on their cervical cancer screening, and the American Cancer Society estimates that over 4,000 women will die in 2025 from cervical cancer.

"We believe that we'll make it much easier for women to stay up to date in a way that's convenient, but also private, which is what we hear really matters to women," said Egan.

In Montana, cervical cancer impacts seven out of every 100,000 women. According to Billings Clinic gynecologist Dr. Dani Huang, the prevalence in Montana for cervical cancer appears the highest in Hispanic and Indigenous populations.

"Especially in the Native American population, data does present with later-stage and more advanced stages of cancer," said Huang.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Dr. Dandi Huang, Billings Clinic

The two cervical cancer screening tests are the HPV test and the Pap test. These tests are typically done during a pelvic exam at the clinic, either individually or separately.

Huang said that while she's performing Pap tests, she's looking for abnormal cells on the cervix caused by HPV, which can lead to cervical cancer. HPV is the leading cause of cervical cancer.

"Pap smears are one of the few tests that we can use that can actually prevent cancer," Huang said. "It's hard to develop a test that can actually catch cancers early on."

Typical Pap smears are performed by a doctor swabbing the cervix to remove a sample of cells for testing. The American Cancer Society recommends Pap smears every three years. Co-testing with HPV tests at the same time can be repeated every five years.

Recommendations state that women should start screening at age 25 and stop screening at age 65.

"(Screening is) a great way to reduce your risk... Don't be afraid to vocalize your concerns to your provider," said Huang.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Cervical cancer pamphlet

In May, the FDA approved the Teal Health at-home screening wand, and they began selling in July.

Egan said the wand can be ordered online and shipped directly to patients' homes. When patients purchase a kit, Egan said they'll be matched with a clinician who will go over screening instructions and review test results.

The wand is similar size in diameter to a tampon and is inserted similarly.

"You put it in as far as comfortable, and then you just slide up the sponge and rotate 10 times. That's all it takes to collect the sample," said Egan.

After the sample is collected, patients will ship the sponge to a screening lab. The clinician will review the test results and let the patient know if any further testing is necessary.

The wand is 96% effective at catching cervical cancer, and is $99 with insurance and $249 without insurance.

"Women should feel confident going in and getting screened," said Egan.