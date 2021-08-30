Watch

Lift a Beer event celebrates life of fallen military service members, gives back to veterans

Posted at 8:48 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 10:48:46-04

HELENA — After the explosion outside of Kabul’s airport on Thursday, that killed 13 U.S. military members, Headwaters Crafthouse in Helena, held a Lift a Beer event starting Saturday afternoon until Sunday.

The brewery reserved a table with thirteen pints of beer to honor the U.S. military members who were killed, the brewery also donated a dollar for every pint sold to the Semper Fi Fund for wounded veterans.

The event was organized by Karen Goldsberry who is a mother of a Marine. She says losing a military service member is something no parent wants, and this is a way to thank those who have served and are serving.

“So, my son is a Marine and a Gold Star family is something that no family wants to be a part of, and when I saw the faces of the Marines, the army, the Navy, they needed to be remembered so, and that's what we're doing here, is bringing in for raise a drink, and don't forget who's there, who's there for us. and thank a Marine, thank a Navy and thank our soldiers, they're important,” said Goldsberry.

