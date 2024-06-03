FORT ASSINIBOINE — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on "Living History Day" at Fort Assiniboine, located several miles southwest of Havre. Click here to visit the website.
Below is the transcript provided by Paul Sanchez:
Walk through the past and be a part of the Living History Day here at Fort Assiniboine.
Ron Vandenboom Co Chair of the Fort Assiniboine Preservation Association tells MTN News about this exciting event. Well, tomorrow we're going to have the black powder club here with, their antique weapons, including their cannon, which they will fire off periodically. Some lucky lad will be able to pull the cord and fire the cannon.
First Lieutenant John J. Pershing of Company H of the Buffalo Soldiers, danced in this very dance hall.
Ron continues, it's a family event, so lots of children, lots of things to see. And it's educational. They get a chance to learn things that previously they may never even have heard of, we do have 13 existing original buildings.
So come be a part of the Living History Day here at Fort Assiniboine and make sure not to end up behind bars.
Ron adds, they get a chance to talk to the people in period costume. So that's interesting and I always find it enjoyable myself to see all these young kids smile on their face, you know.
Come see the past...come to life, at the Living History Day.