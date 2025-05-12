Miss Montana Pageant coming to Butte

BUTTE - The Mother Lode Theatre in Butte has hosted many events in its 100 years of existence, and now, for the first time in history, it will be hosting the Miss Montana Pageant.

“And we are so excited. It’s never been in Butte, it’s been in Eastern Montana for decades, Glendive and then Billings,” said Butte Center for the Performing Arts Director Jocelyn Dodge.

The 75th Miss Montana pageant will be held June 20th and 21st in the historic theater. Much of the credit for the move goes to 2021 Miss Montana Jessica Picker, who, as field director of the pageant, pushed to have her hometown host it.

“I wanted Butte to love the Miss Montana Pageant and consider it their own, and we can make the Miss Montana Pageant in home in Butte for the next many years to come,” said Picker.

Dodge believes Butte will make a convenient location for an event that brings 20 contestants from across the state.

“We’re so centrally located, so we have contestants coming from all over Montana. It’s a wonderful time to be here in Butte,” said Dodge.

Miss Montana 2024 Kaylee Wolfensberger of Bozeman believes the change will be good for the pageant.

“I’m very excited to come to the western part of the state this year and help introduce the organization to a new group of people and I would love for lots of people to come out, watch, and get involved,” said Wolfensberger.

Tickets are on sale now at the Mother Lode Theatre.

