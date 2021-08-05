ENNIS — The Madison Valley Rural Fire district is looking to raise funds to help combat wildfires like the Goose Fire

In Ennis, the Madison Valley Rural Fire department needs help.

The fire department has been combating wildfires to save buildings and property but it doesn’t have the right vehicles.

Shawn Christensen has been a volunteer at the fire department for 27 years.

Madison Valley Rural Fire Department fundraising for new vehicle to help combat wildfires

Christensen says that the fire district is almost 1,300 square miles and the fire department has been battling the Goose Fire and others.

"We’ve had several fires in between when the Goose Fire started and now. We had a 12-acre fire right up here by our airport that got within 100 yards of the U.S. Forest service. Thankfully we had some help from local farmers with their heavy equipment," said Christensen.

The Goose Fire is currently 7,522 acres and 80 percent containment.

The Madison Valley Rural Fire District is looking to raise money to buy the equipment firefighters need to keep the people of the Madison Valley safe.

"Where we’re having significant issues with is getting our fire apparatus, as you can see are quite large, we need something that’s nimble, lightweight and agile and we can get into these remote areas," said Christensen.

The department is hoping to raise enough for a new side by side with a slide-in firefighting foam/ water unit to make it easier to access the fires.

"We’re trying to reach about $50,000 for the slide-in unit that goes inside of it for firefighting to the trailer to haul it to the radio and lights and sirens to put in it," said Christensen.

If you would like to help by sending a check, send it to PO Box 68, Ennis, MT 59729.

