Watch Now
NewsNational NewsScripps News

Actions

Mahomes asks for prayers after shooting at Chiefs' victory parade

At least one person was killed and numerous others were injured when gunshots rang out just west of Union Station.
Mahomes asks for prayers after shooting at Chiefs' victory parade
AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann
Mahomes asks for prayers after shooting at Chiefs' victory parade
Posted at 2:30 PM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 16:30:56-05

Members of the Kansas City Chiefs are reacting to the shooting at their Super Bowl victory parade. 

At least one person was killed and numerous others were injured when gunshots rang out just west of Union Station. Two people were taken into custody. A motive for the shooting has not been revealed. 

Among the first players to react to the shooting was Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. He wrote on X, "Praying for Kansas City."

SEE MORE: Multiple people shot at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally

The Chief's linebacker Drue Tranquill asked fans to join players in well wishes and prayer, writing on X, "Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated. 

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2024
Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here