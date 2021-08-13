Man dies after falling off his motorcycle and being hit by a vehicle

GREAT FALLS — A man died after his motorcycle tipped over and he was then hit by a vehicle along I-15 in Toole County on Thursday.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was northbound on I-15 several miles south of Shelby just after 10 p.m.

For some reason, the man applied his brakes, causing the motorcycle to begin to skid, and the driver lost control.

The motorcycle tipped over, and the man fell off and landed in the right lane of the highway.

A man driving a Chevy S-10 northbound didn't see the man laying in the road, and the vehicle hit the man.

The motorcyclist, identified as an 80-year old man from Canada, died at the scene. The man was wearing helmet.

The MHP report says that impaired driving was not a factor in the crash.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released; we will update you if we get more details.