Man dies in crash along Highway 200

GREAT FALLS — A 60-year-old man died after his vehicle went off the road and crashed along Highway 200 on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

The Montana Highway Patrol was notified at about 5 a.m. of a semi-tractor having gone off the road near mile marker 112.

The truck went through a fence and hit a ditch before coming to rest in a field.

The driver of the vehicle - the only occupant - died at at the scene.

The man's name has not yet been released.

The MHP report noted the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and excessive speed may have been a factor. There are no indications that alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.

The MHP has not yet determined when the crash actually happened, and is continuing to investigate.