Man dies in rollover crash in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — A 58-year old man died in a crash in Cascade County on Friday, October 29, 2021. It happened at about 7:55 a.m. at mile marker 268 of Interstate 15, near the town of Ulm.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was driving a Ford pickup truck when he went into the median.

The man over-corrected, and the truck crossed both north-bound lanes, crashed through the guardrail, and rolled several times.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was taken to Benefis Health System in Great Falls where he succumbed to his injuries later in the day.

The MHP report says that the man was wearing a seatbelt, and that drugs may have been a factor in the crash.

The road was dry and bare at the time of the crash, according to the MHP.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

