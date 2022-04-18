Man dies in rollover crash in Gallatin County

GREAT FALLS — A man died in a rollover crash in Gallatin County on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 27-year old man was eastbound on I-90 between Manhattan and Belgrade at about 4:40 p.m.

The car went off the road through the median and across the westbound lane of traffic.

The car then rolled and the 27-year old man was ejected from the vehicle; life-saving measures were performed, but the man died at the scene.

The MHP report says that the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

The man's name has not been released at this point.

The MHP says that the road was dry at the time of the crash, and that alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash.



TRENDING ARTICLES

