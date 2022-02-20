Man hospitalized after a shooting in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Great Falls on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

The Great Falls Police Department said that at about 7:20 a.m. officers responded to a shooting at a residence on the 200 block of 16th Avenue South.

The victim was taken to a hospital with at least one gunshot wound; there is no word at this point on the victim's current condition.

The GFPD said in a news release that a "person of interest" has been identified, but has not yet been located.

The GFPD has declined to release the names of the people involved at this point.

Anyone with information they believe is related to this is asked to call Detective Munkres at 406-781-8909 and leave a message; you can also visit the P3 Tips website .

We will update you when we get more information.



TRENDING ARTICLES

