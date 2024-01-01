Matt Edwards, Director of Engineering

Matt Edwards started shooting video in high school and directed newscasts at a small cable station in South America. After moving to Montana in 2009, he immediately applied for a job at his grandparents’ favorite station: KRTV. Matt was hired on the spot and learned to run cameras, direct newscasts, and operate master control before landing in engineering.

Always eager to challenge himself, Matt moved to Bozeman in 2020 to fill the Director of Engineering role. He is responsible for all technical equipment and keeping the KBZK and KXLF signals on the air. (If you watch our stations through a 3rd party provider and have problems, please call them first.)

Matt’s wife is a Great Falls native and together they have "three rambunctious little boys that keep us very busy.”

Contact Matt:

Phone: (406) 922-2420

Email: engineering@kxlf.com