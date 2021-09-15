MEPA Issued for 14-Year-Old Missoula Girl

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police department has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a fourteen year old girl in Missoula. Sophie Elhajj, was last seen wearing a navy hoodie, jeans, and carrying a black backpack. Sophie has not been seen or heard from since 8:30 on Tuesday morning in the Missoula area. She is five feet four inches with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Based on new information, there is concern that she may try to harm herself.

If you have any information on Sophie, please contact Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or dial 911.

