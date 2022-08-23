Watch Now
Minor injuries reported after small plane crashes in St. Ignatius

Two people suffered minor injuries after a twin-engine plane crash-landed on the road near the Saint Ignatius airport on Tuesday.
Posted at 2:40 PM, Aug 23, 2022
The incident happened at approximately 12 p.m.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says the pilot reported a failure in one of his plane's engines shortly after taking off from the airport.

The plane was headed toward a house and power lines but the pilot managed to avoid both.

The wing did hit one of the guide wires on the way down, seriously damaging the Piper Twin Comanche.

Sheriff Bell says the pilot demonstrated great piloting in getting the plane down with no one seriously hurt.

