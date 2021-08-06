Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 14-year-old Missoula girl

MISSOULA — A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department.

MPD is looking for information about 14-year-old Kaylee Jane Barber who was last seen on Thursday at Hellgate High School.

Kaylee is described as being 5'7" tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has green eyes and red hair.

courtesy image

Kaylee was last seen wearing a black tank top and black ripped jeans.

She does not have her medication and is considered to be suicidal.

Anyone with information about Kaylee is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department or 911.

Kaylee may be in the company of another runaway, Johnathan (John) Brent Nelson.

