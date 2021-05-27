Missing 12-year-old girl in Missoula found safe

UPDATE, 1:40 PM — The missing endangered person advisory for Iris Ghiorso has been canceled.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office thanks the public for its assistance and says Iris has been located and is safe.

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Missoula County Sheriff's Office for 12-year-old Iris Justice-Lorrain Ghiorso.

Iris was last seen around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, as she was leaving her residence on foot, according to the advisory. She was reportedly seen traveling southbound on Marias Street in Missoula.

Iris is described as white, 5 feet 2 inches, 118 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She also wears braces on her teeth.

She was last seen wearing red glasses, brown shoes, black spandex shorts, a white t-shirt, and a navy blue Tommy Hilfiger coat with a red hood. Iris also has a blue backpack with orange straps.

The advisory says Iris has not been heard from since Wednesday night, and there is concern for her well-being.

Anyone with information about Iris Ghiorso is asked to call the Missoula County Sheriff's Office at (406) 728-0911, or call 911.