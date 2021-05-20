Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for Fort Belknap man

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Kenneth Barker at the request of Fort Belknap Law Enforcement.

Kenneth is 48 years with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes; he is 6’3” tall and and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing black rimmed glasses, a reddish plaid shirt, light gray pants, and brown shoes.

Kenneth was last seen on Wednesday, May 19th, at around 5:15pm. He is diabetic and does not have required medication. Kenneth is not dressed for the weather so there in concern for his safety.

If you have any information about Kenneth, you're asked to call Fort Belknap Law Enforcement at 406-353-2933, or call 911.