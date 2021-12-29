Watch

Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for teen in Lewis & Clark County

Posted at 10:51 AM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 13:05:40-05

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for 17-year old Zachary Furlong.

The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office says that Zachary has been missing since 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. He walked away, possibly intoxicated, from a residence outside of Helena and was not dressed for the bitter cold weather. There is no known direction of travel.

Zachary is 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing black or blue athletic pants, light grey/blue t shirt, and black and red Nike shoes.

If you have any information on Zachary, please call the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office at 406-442-3233, or 911.

(UPDATE) The MT DOJ canceled the MEPA within a few minutes of its release; Zachary has been found and is safe.

