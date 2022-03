MISSOULA - A Missoula teenager who was reported missing has been found safe.

The LifeGuard Group reports 14-year-old Savannah Maybelle Omeasoo-SkunkCap — who had been the subject of a Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) — has been located.

Savannah had last been seen on Feb. 16 at around 7 a.m. before school started.

No further information has been released.