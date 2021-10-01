Missing woman case back in hands of Mineral County

SUPERIOR — Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth says that all leads in the case of a missing woman have been exhausted by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office and the case has been returned to Mineral County.

"After an extensive water, ground, and air search, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office has exhausted all leads at this time in the Missing Persons case of Rebekah Barsotti and returned the case to Mineral County,” Sheriff Toth stated.

Rebekah was last seen on July 20, 2021, at approximately 2:15 p.m. at the Town Pump in Superior. The next day she was reported missing, and a water, ground, and air search involving resources from four counties and Two Bear Air was launched.

Rebekah's vehicle, along with some personal items, was found on Interstate 90 were located at mile marker 71 near the Clark Fork River near Alberton.

MTN News

Sheriff Toth notes search and rescue personnel from Mineral, Missoula, Kootenai, and Flathead counties began an extensive search in and around the Clark Fork River.

Over 2,000 combined hours have been dedicated to the search, according to Sheriff Toth.

“The search for Rebekah Barsotti has been extensive; the most extensive in recent Mineral County history in terms of resources and hours,” stated Sheriff Mike Toth. “I’m thankful for the support of our neighboring law enforcement agencies, especially Missoula County Sheriff’s Office. Mineral County Sheriff’s Office is compassionate to the Barsotti family and their search for their loved one. We will continue to work with the Barsotti family, and the case will remain an active Missing Persons case and any credible leads will be investigated.” - Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth

“Missoula County Search and Rescue volunteers and detectives worked tirelessly to try and bring closure to this case and to Rebekah’s family. “We are fortunate to have dedicated volunteers and staff and we are proud of the effort and work on this case. Our thoughts are with the family and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, resources, and staff stands ready to assist our law enforcement partners as requested.” - Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott

Anyone with information about the Rebekah Barsotti Missing Persons case is asked to contact the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 822-3555.

