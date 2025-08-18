MISSOULA — Montana is known for its wildfires, whether across the eastern prairie or in the rugged mountain terrain, but it's where Missoula's smokejumpers go — reaching hard-to-reach locations within hours.

"The door comes open and it's very loud in there and you get a briefing the spotter and then it just you just rely on your training," says Tyson Atkinson, a Missoula smokejumper, remembering his first jump 15 years ago.

Watch the learn more about smokejumpers and the jobs they do:

Missoula smokejumpers on the search for new recruits for next season

When a wildfire is in rough terrain, smokejumpers like Atkinson respond to fires aerially. Jumping out of a fixed-wing aircraft into the smoke.

"We do our best to manage the fire how the folks want it managed on the ground and put it out as quickly as possible in most cases," Atkinson says as Missoula smokejumpers answer the call to many fires across the western region. With this year's wildfire season coming to an end, a new hire season is already starting.

MTN News Tyson Atkinson, has been a smokejumper for 15 years.

The job doesn’t come easy, as smokejumpers train months before, undergoing weeks of intense training, before making the first jump. The selection process will be made later this year for new recruits as applications are now open.

"There's a wide variety of basic tests push ups, pull-ups, sit-ups. Minimums that you must pass to become a smoke jumper," Atkinson said.

The U.S. Forest Service is always looking for new recruits to experience what Atkinson experienced on his first jump 15 years ago.

MTN News Missoula Smokejumpers are on the search for new recruits

"Decided this is what I wanted to do and was lucky enough to get selected and it was it was one of the best times of my life,” Atkinson said.

If you have experience in wildland firefighting and you're interested in taking it to higher places, apply before August 22, and check out the base for some tips.

"If you have any interest in becoming a smoke jumper, swing by the base, get a tour, meet with the folks," Atkinson said, "and we'll get you lined out with what you need to succeed and happy to help in any way and hope to meet some new candidates."