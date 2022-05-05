MMIW National Day of Awareness event planned for Missoula

MISSOULA - May 5 marks the National Day of Awareness for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Women.

It is part of a grassroots movement to draw attention to violence against Indigenous people -- particularly women and children.

There will be a community event Thursday evening at the University of Montana.

It will be led and organized by Native Action and Indigenous Vision to help bring awareness to missing and murdered relatives.

The event will be held from 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at the Oval on the UM campus.

The event is open to all, and no registration is needed.

The evening will include an honor song and elders blessings, words from the families and survivors, with a candlelight vigil.

Additionally, Main Hall and "M" will be lit up in red.