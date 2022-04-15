Modular homes to help bring affordable housing to East Missoula

MISSOULA - Two families will soon have homes in East Missoula after the Missoula City Council approved over $190,000 to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund earlier this week.

Habitat for Humanity will use that money to relocate two modular homes in East Missoula. The future homeowners have also been selected.

Habitat for Humanity of Missoula Executive Director Heather Harp says the organization's goal is to build stable homes for families — and that wouldn't be possible without community support.

"This is an opportunity to match need to the construction type. These are one-bedroom modulars, where we get to help two single gentlemen attain that homeownership and feel that sense of belonging,” Harp explained.

Harp says the project should be finalized and ready for move-in this summer.