Montana Lady Griz get commitment from 4-star recruit Mackendra Konig

MISSOULA — The Montana Lady Griz and head coach Brian Holsinger have added another piece on the recruiting trail, and a big one at that.

Class of 2022 point guard Mackendra Konig announced her commitment to the Lady Griz over Instagram a few days ago. Per ESPN's top 100 women's college basketball recruits, Konig is ranked No. 91 overall as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2022 out of Mill Creek, Washington. The 5-foot-9 senior plays for Henry M. Jackson High School.

Konig is the fourth known recruit for Montana’s 2022 class, which includes Colorado’s Alex Pirog, Melstone’s Draya Wacker and Libby Stump of Washington.

Konig is also the first four-star recruit to commit to the Lady Griz since Helena High's Jamie Pickens in the Class of 2019. Pickens was also ranked No. 91 in the top 100 of ESPN's Class of 2019 rankings and was a four-star prospect for the Bengals. Pickens has since transferred from Montana to Carroll College.