Montana men fall to Weber State in Big Sky quarterfinals

BOISE, Idaho — A Cat-Griz semifinal was not meant to be at Idaho Central Arena, as the No. 5 Montana Grizzlies fell to No. 4 Weber State 68-56 on Thursday afternoon in the men's Big Sky Conference tournament.

The Grizzlies led 9-2 out of the gates thanks to seven points from Derrick Carter-Hollinger, but the offense stalled from there as UM trailed Weber State 30-25 at the break.

Weber State blew the game open in the second half and led by as much as 22 points as the Wildcats avenged last year's quarterfinal loss to Montana.

Brandon Whitney, Carter-Hollinger and Beasley led UM with 12 points each. Dillon Jones led Weber State with 23 points.

The Wildcats will take on No. 1 Montana State in the Big Sky tournament semifinals at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.