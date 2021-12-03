Montana men's basketball wins conference-opener on road at Sacramento State

The Montana men's basketball team bounced back from Monday's loss to Oregon with a 65-58 victory over Sacramento State on Thursday evening in California to open up Big Sky Conference play.

Robby Beasley III scored 13 points for Montana while Brandon Whitney, who did not play on Monday, returned and added 12 points.

Lonnell Martin Jr. and Cameron Parker each added 10 points while Josh Bannan finished with eight points and six rebounds for the Grizzlies (5-3, 1-0 Big Sky).

The Grizzlies completed 51.1% of their shots and went 5 for 15 from deep and 14 for 21 from the free throw line. UM held Sac State (3-4, 0-1) to just 42.3% shooting on the night but the Hornets did make 7 of 13 3-point shots.

The Griz also forced 17 turnovers but did turn the ball over 13 times themselves.

Montana will round out its road trip with a visit to Northern Colorado on Saturday with a 6 p.m. tip-off time. The Bears (4-5, 1-0) beat Montana State 77-75 on Thursday.