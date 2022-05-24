Montana State Fair adds another concert for 2022

Montana ExpoPark on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, announced that rock band Cheap Trick will perform at the 2022 Montana State Fair in Great Falls.

Cheap Trick is best known for a string of hits in the 1970s and 80s, including "Dream Police," "Surrender,” "I Want You To Want Me,” and "The Flame."

The fair will begin on Friday, July 29, and run through Saturday, August 6. Previously-announced performers include The Beach Boys and Dwight Yoakum.

The fair theme this year is "Family, Friends, and Fun." The fair will also feature a carnival and rides, horse racing, commercial vendors, and of course "fair food."

Here are the acts scheduled to perform:



Mini Pop Kids on Saturday, July 30

The Beach Boys on Sunday, July 31

Skillet on Monday, August 1

Cheap Trick on Wednesday, August 3

Chase Rice on Friday, August 5

Dwight Yoakum on Saturday, August 6

There is no word yet on when ticket sales will begin; we will update you when we get more information. Click here to visit the fair website.



TRENDING ARTICLES

