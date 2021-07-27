Montana State Fair: headline performers and dates

GREAT FALLS — The Montana State Fair kicks off in Great Falls on Friday, July 30, and runs through Saturday, August 7.

The event will be at the Montana ExpoPark, and features the following headline performers:



Country music duo Big & Rich with guests Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister will take the stage on July 31st.

On August 1st, Terry Fator will perform; Fator is a ventriloquist/comedian, and the winner of the second season of "America’s Got Talent."

August 2 will feature county music singer Travis Tritt.

On August 3rd, Christian pop duo For King & Country will take the stage.

Rock trio Chevelle will perform on August 6th.

August 7th will feature singer Kodi Lee, the winner of season 14 of "America’s Got Talent."

The Montana State Fair also features rodeo events, livestock competitions, carnival rides, horse racing, craft and food vendors, and more.

Visit the Montana ExpoPark website for more information about fair events and activities, and to buy tickets. You can also call 406-727-1481 for ticket information.

There will also be horse races on July 30 and 31, and on August 1. Post time is 1 p.m., except for July 30, when post time is 5 p.m. For more information, click here to visit the Turf Club website .



ALSO: The 2021 MontanaFair in Billings will host Kesha as its headline performer this year; she will perform at the First Interstate Arena on Friday, August 13th.

The MontanaFair concert series continues on August 14th with a performance by Cody Johnson.