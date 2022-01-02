Montana State men roll past Idaho State, Bobcat women fall to Bengals

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's basketball team kicked off 2022 with its 10th victory of the season.

Amin Adamu scored 13 points and Jubrile Belo added 12 as the Bobcats rolled to a 60-40 conference victory over Idaho State on Saturday afternoon at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

The Bobcats (10-5, 2-2) built a 23-19 halftime lead and expanded its lead to 40-39 with just under 12 minutes remaining in the second half. MSU never led by less than double digits from that point and led by as many as 23. The Bobcats also got seven points apiece from Xavier Bishop and Great Osobor.

The Bengals (2-11, 0-4) got a team-high 12 points from Emmit Taylor III who went 3-for-3 on field goals, connected on his single 3-point attempt and drained all five of his free throw attempts.

The MSU men now head to Idaho on Thursday while the Bengals host Weber State on Saturday.

WOMEN'S GAME

Estenfani Ors poured in 31 points including seven three pointers to propel the Idaho State women to a 67-57 win over Montana State, handing the Bobcats their second straight loss.

The Bobcats (7-8, 2-2) were led by a team high 17 points and seven rebounds from Kola Bad Bear and 12 points from Leie Beattie.

The Bengals led 14-8 after one quarter, and 27-22 at halftime. Idaho State maintained a six-point lead heading into the final quarter where it eventually expanded its advantage to 15 point with 2:26 remaining. The Bobcats went on a seven-point run to cut ISU's lead to 62-54 with 1:29 left but couldn't complete the late comeback.

The MSU women next host Idaho on Thursday. Both the Bobcat men and women then host Montana on Sunday, January 9.

