Montana State women get No. 16 seed, draw defending champion Stanford

The Montana State women's basketball team will open the 2022 NCAA tournament against the defending national champions.

The Bobcats received the No. 16 seed in the Spokane region and will face No. 1 Stanford in Stanford, California on Friday, March 18.

The Bobcat women (22-12) won the Big Sky Conference tournament championship on Friday to clinch their third-ever NCAA tournament appearance. The Cats also appeared in the tournament in 2017 and 1993.

Stanford, which won the 2021 national championship, comes into the tournament with a 28-3 record and was ranked No. 2 in the nation in the final Associated Press poll of the season.