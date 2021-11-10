Montana State's Isaiah Ifanse added to Walter Payton Award watch list

BOZEMAN — Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse was one of 11 players added to the Walter Payton Award Watch List on Wednesday, which is awarded annually to the national offensive player of the year in the FCS.

Through nine games, Ifanse has been a force on the ground racking up 1,124 rushing yards, which currently places him fifth in all of college football. The junior running back is averaging 6.2 yards per carry and has punched in eight touchdowns this season.

The original watch list that was released this preseason included 35 players, which can be found here.

Montana State will play their last home game of the regular season this Saturday, Nov. 13 against the Idaho Vandals with kickoff set for 1 p.m.