Montana Tech volleyball to host first-round match against Bushnell University

Posted at 8:12 AM, Nov 17, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the qualifiers for the 2021 NAIA Volleyball Championship and first-round pairings. Montana Tech was selected with an at-large bid for the NAIA Volleyball Championship and will host a first round match.

The No. 15 Orediggers will host (RV) Bushnell University in a NAIA First Round match this Saturday. The match will take place at 5 p.m. Doors will open to the HPER Complex at 4 p.m.

Bushnell (21-7) finished fourth in the Cascade Collegiate Conference regular season standings. The Beacons made it to the semifinals of the Cascade Conference Tournament.

The Orediggers (21-9) finished second in the Frontier Conference regular season standings. Tech lost in the semifinal match of the Frontier Conference Tournament to Carroll College 3-1.

The NAIA National Championship appearance is the fourth for tenth-year head coach Brian Solomon.

