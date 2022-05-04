Montana Western athletic department unveils new Bulldog statue

DILLON — Before a crowd of current student-athletes, coaches, athletic staff and other university administrators, the University of Montana Western athletic department unveiled a new bronze Bulldog statue outside the Bulldog Athletic and Recreation Center (BARC) on Tuesday.

The project was developed by the Bulldog Association of Student-Athletes (ASA), which is a student-athlete led organization that focuses on enhancing the student-athlete experience at Montana Western. This past fall the ASA envisioned establishing new traditions for students and student-athletes, one of those traditions was centered on the Bulldog.

In the BARC hallway, there are descriptors of what it means to be a Bulldog. Those characteristics include: distinct, unique, focused, intense and fearless to name a few. The sculpture was created by Jan Sievers, based on those characteristics and the university Bulldog logo.

"It is our hope that this statue will serve as a gathering place for teams, student-athletes, students, fans and alumni before university and athletic events" said ASA President Mesa King.

When new students begin as Bulldogs the first building they enter is the BARC for convocation and is also the last building they leave after the graduation ceremony.

"It is common tradition on many campuses with statues similar to this, for people to rub for good luck," said ASA Supervisor Russ Richardson. "We hope students, student-athletes, alumni and fans will reach out and rub for good luck the next time they're on campus."

The Bulldog statue is located outside the BARC main entrance alongside the pathway leading from the main parking lot.

