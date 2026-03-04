Frontier Conference champions Rocky Mountain College men, Montana Tech women headline all-tournament teams

BUTTE — The Frontier Conference on Wednesday announced the all-tournament teams for its men's and women's basketball postseason tournaments.
Rocky Mountain College won the men's tournament, and had two players — senior guard Omari Nesbit and sophomore guard/forward Royce Robinson — selected for the all-tournament team. In three games at the tourney, Nesbit averaged 22 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He hit a miraculous 70-foot buzzer beater to help the Battlin' Bears to a 76-75 win over Montana Tech in the semifinal round.
Robinson, a Lewistown product, averaged 19.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game for the tournament. He had 29 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots in Rocky's thrilling 79-77 overtime win over MSU-Northern in the championship game.
Montana Tech won the women's tournament, rallying for a 76-72 win over top-seeded Dakota State (S.D.) in the championship game. Brooke Badovinac and Liv Wangerin were all-tournament selections for the Orediggers.
Badovinac, a sophomore guard/forward from Butte, averaged 13.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game during the tournament. She scored 21 points and 10 rebounds in the championship, and made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining.
Wangerin, a senior from Plentywood, averaged 14.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in the tourney. She had a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds in the Orediggers' 60-57 quarterfinal win over Providence.
The complete men's and women's all-tournament teams are below.
Frontier Conference basketball all-tournament teams
Men
|#
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Yr.
|School
|Hometown
|12
|Omari Nesbit
|G
|6-1
|Sr.
|Rocky Mountain
|Sacramento, Calif.
|50
|Royce Robinson
|G/F
|6-5
|R-So.
|Rocky Mountain
|Lewistown
|20
|Luke Holecek
|F
|6-4
|Jr.
|MSU-Northern
|Spokane, Wash.
|12
|Asher Williams
|G
|6-6
|Fr.
|Montana Tech
|Bonners Feery, Idaho
|3
|Austin Ramos
|G
|6-2
|Jr.
|MSU-Northern
|Meridian, Idaho
Women
|#
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Yr.
|School
|Hometown
|22
|Brooke Badovinac
|G/F
|5-10
|So.
|Montana Tech
|Butte
|11
|Tabor Teel
|F
|5-11
|Sr.
|Dakota State (S.D.)
|Colton, S.D.
|22
|Bailee Sayler
|F
|5-11
|So.
|Montana Western
|Missoula
|30
|Liv Wangerin
|G/F
|5-9
|Sr.
|Montana Tech
|Plentywood
|1
|Becky Melcher
|G
|5-8
|Sr.
|MSU-Northern
|Forsyth