Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
More Sports

Actions

Frontier Conference champions Rocky Mountain College men, Montana Tech women headline all-tournament teams

Brooke Badovinac
Gary Marshall / Frontier Conference
Montana Tech guard Brooke Badovinac drives against Providence in the quarterfinal round of the Frontier Conference women's basketball postseason tournament at the Butte Civic Center on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026.
Brooke Badovinac
Posted

BUTTE — The Frontier Conference on Wednesday announced the all-tournament teams for its men's and women's basketball postseason tournaments.

Rocky Mountain College won the men's tournament, and had two players — senior guard Omari Nesbit and sophomore guard/forward Royce Robinson — selected for the all-tournament team. In three games at the tourney, Nesbit averaged 22 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He hit a miraculous 70-foot buzzer beater to help the Battlin' Bears to a 76-75 win over Montana Tech in the semifinal round.

Robinson, a Lewistown product, averaged 19.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game for the tournament. He had 29 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots in Rocky's thrilling 79-77 overtime win over MSU-Northern in the championship game.

Montana Tech won the women's tournament, rallying for a 76-72 win over top-seeded Dakota State (S.D.) in the championship game. Brooke Badovinac and Liv Wangerin were all-tournament selections for the Orediggers.

Badovinac, a sophomore guard/forward from Butte, averaged 13.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game during the tournament. She scored 21 points and 10 rebounds in the championship, and made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining.

Wangerin, a senior from Plentywood, averaged 14.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in the tourney. She had a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds in the Orediggers' 60-57 quarterfinal win over Providence.

The complete men's and women's all-tournament teams are below.

Frontier Conference basketball all-tournament teams

Men

#NamePos.Ht.Yr.SchoolHometown
12Omari NesbitG6-1Sr.Rocky MountainSacramento, Calif.
50Royce RobinsonG/F6-5R-So.Rocky MountainLewistown
20Luke HolecekF6-4Jr.MSU-NorthernSpokane, Wash.
12Asher WilliamsG6-6Fr.Montana TechBonners Feery, Idaho
3Austin RamosG6-2Jr.MSU-NorthernMeridian, Idaho

Women

#NamePos.Ht.Yr.SchoolHometown
22Brooke BadovinacG/F5-10So.Montana TechButte
11Tabor TeelF5-11Sr.Dakota State (S.D.)Colton, S.D.
22Bailee SaylerF5-11So.Montana WesternMissoula
30Liv WangerinG/F5-9Sr.Montana TechPlentywood
1Becky MelcherG5-8Sr.MSU-NorthernForsyth
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader