Morgan Wallen taking a break from performing, cancels upcoming shows

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen will be stepping back from touring for the next six weeks.

In a post on Instagram, Wallen said he learned that he reinjured his vocal cords.

After canceling a concert in Mississippi in April, Wallen said he went on vocal rest for 10 days.

However, he said he felt "terrible" after performing three shows in Florida last week. Wallen said he visited the Vanderbilt Voice Center in Nashville, Tennessee, where he was told that he should go back on vocal rest— this time for six weeks.

Not only did doctors advise Wallen to stop performing, they also said she should talk as little as possible.

"They told me that if I do this the right way, that I'll get back to 100%," he said. "And they also said if I don't listen and keep singing, that I'll permanently damage my voice."

Wallen had stops scheduled in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Texas, Virginia, South Carolina and Florida over the next six weeks. He said he is working to reschedule those concerts. His tour is scheduled to resume June 22 in Chicago.

In addition to canceling his tour dates, Wallen will no longer perform at Thursday's Academy of Country Music Awards. He's nominated for the biggest prize of the night: Entertainer of the Year.

