Motorcyclist dies in crash in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A motorcyclist died in a collision in Great Falls on Tuesday evening.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a van at the intersection of Smelter Avenue NW and Riverview Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m.

Great Falls Police Sergeant Josh Garner tells MTN that the man driving the motorcycle died in the crash; the man's name has not yet been released.

The driver of the van involved in the crash was injured and taken to a hospital; the nature and extent of that person's injuries is not yet known.

The Great Falls Police Department is handling the investigation with support from the Montana Highway Patrol.

Emergency responders included the Great Falls Police Department, Great Falls Fire Rescue, and two ambulances from Great Falls Emergency Services.

We will update you if we get more information.