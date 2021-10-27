MSU's Xavier Bishop and Jubrile Belo named to Big Sky Preseason All-Conference Team

THE BIG SKY PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM WAS PICKED BY THE CONFERENCE'S COACHES. BISHOP AND BELO HAVE PREVIOUSLY EARNED ALL-BIG SKY HONORS. — (Editor's Note: Montana State Athletics Press Release)

Montana State had two players selected to the 2021-22 Big Sky Men's Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team as Jubrile Belo and Xavier Bishop were recognized by the league on Wednesday. The Big Sky Preseason All-Conference Team was picked by the conference's coaches.

Bishop and Belo have previously earned All-Big Sky honors.

Bishop made his debut as a Bobcat last season following a redshirt year after transferring from Kansas City. The Springfield, Ill., native was a Second Team All-Big Sky honoree during the 2020-21 season. Bishop led MSU in assists per game (3.9) and minutes per game (32.9). He finished the year among the top 10 individuals in the league in points, assists, minutes played, assist/turnover radio, free throws made and free throws attempted. He was named Big Sky Player of the Week twice and surpassed the 1,350-point mark in his career during the season. Bishop is one of three Bobcats that will be utilizing an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19 affecting the 2020-21 slate.

Belo returns to the Big Sky Preseason All-Conference Team for the second consecutive year. The London, England, native has been selected to the All-Big Sky Third Team two straight seasons as he enters his third in Bozeman. Belo had 17 double-digit scoring performances over the course of a season in which he played and started in all 23 games. He finished the year as a Big Sky All-Tournament Team choice. He registered a double-double in MSU's championship game appearance versus Eastern Washington. Belo also set a program record with eight blocks, to go along with 22 points and eight rebounds, in the Bobcats' semifinal victory over top-ranked Southern Utah. He's picked up Big Sky Player of the Week awards twice in his career and ranks among MSU's all-time top 10 in career blocks (67) and field goal percentage (61.5%).

Seven players were selected to the Preseason Big Sky All-Conference Team due to a tie for the final spot. Southern Utah's Tevian Jones was selected as the Preseason MVP. His teammates, John Knight III and Maizen Fausett, also made the list. Northern Colorado's Bodie Hume and Weber State's Seikou Sisoho Jawara were the remaining honorees.

MSU is slated to host exhibitions on Monday, Oct. 25, versus Providence and Wednesday, Nov. 3, against Yellowstone Christian in Worthington Arena. The Bobcats open the 2021-22 season on Nov. 9 in Boulder to take on Colorado.

Big Sky Men's Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team

Tevian Jones, Southern Utah (MVP)

Bodie Hume, Northern Colorado

John Knight III, Southern Utah

Jubrile Belo, Montana State

Seikou Sisoho Jawara, Weber State

Xavier Bishop, Montana State

Maizen Fausett, Southern Utah

*Seven players were selected due to a tie for the final spot