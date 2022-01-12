Multiple crashes impacting I-90 in the Missoula area

MISSOULA — Wednesday morning's precipitation is causing very treacherous driving conditions across parts of Western Montana.

Numerous accidents have been reported on Interstate 90 in the Clinton area.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports I-90 eastbound is currently closed with traffic being taken off the highway at the Turah exit.

A MEANS Alert was issued on behalf of the Montana Highway Patrol urging drivers to avoid I-90 near mile marker 114 due to multiple accidents.

Additionally, the right lane of I-90 westbound is blocked in the Ninemile area due to several disabled semi-trucks, according to MDT.

The latest road condition information from the MDT can be found here.

We will have more information as it becomes available.