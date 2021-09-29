Watch

NAIA volleyball: Providence rises to No. 9, Montana Tech drops to No. 19

MTN Sports
Posted at 4:30 PM, Sep 29, 2021
The University of Providence volleyball program received its highest ranking in program history on Wednesday, moving up to No. 9 in the third edition of the 2021 NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches Top 25 Poll.

The Argos (14-2, 1-0) are currently on a seven-game winning streak, with their last loss coming on Sept. 10 to No. 12 Bellevue. UP plays its first home game of the season on Wednesday against MSU-Northern (10-8, 0-1).

Meanwhile, Montana Tech (12-4, 0-1) fell from No. 15 to No. 19. The Orediggers, the only other Frontier Conference team in the rankings, lost to Providence in the Frontier opener for both teams last week. Tech will play Carroll College (8-9, 1-0) on Wednesday.

The full rankings can be found below.

RANKLAST TIMESCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]RECORDPOINTS
12Jamestown (N.D.)16-0588
23Viterbo (Wis.)20-1572
31Midland (Neb.)16-2540
44Missouri Baptist13-2538
56Park (Mo.)12-2517
67Corban (Ore.)15-0502
78Marian (Ind.)18-0478
811Bellevue (Neb.)11-2441
910Providence (Mont.)14-2440
1017College of Saint Mary (Neb.)16-2430
1112Central Methodist (Mo.)15-2387
1218Life (Ga.)18-1372
1314Eastern Oregon13-4360
13NRDakota Wesleyan (S.D.)15-1360
159Northwestern (Iowa)10-5313
1613Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)12-3294
17NRTaylor (Ind.)19-2278
185Dordt (Iowa)10-4274
1915Montana Tech12-4233
2020Ottawa (Ariz.)12-1227
2116Indiana Wesleyan10-3220
2220Columbia (Mo.)16-4206
2319Concordia (Neb.)9-6183
2424Grand View (Iowa)8-9133
25NREmbry-Riddle (Ariz.)13-5116
